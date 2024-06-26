RFG Advisory LLC Takes $293,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $224.65 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $228.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

