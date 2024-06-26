RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUMB. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $20.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

