RH (NYSE:RH) Trading Up 5.2%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $230.70 and last traded at $227.26. 386,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 718,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.97.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.46.

Get Our Latest Report on RH

RH Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.66.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.