RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,870.36

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,870.36 ($23.73) and traded as low as GBX 1,816 ($23.04). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,820 ($23.09), with a volume of 200,800 shares changing hands.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,136.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,870.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,830.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Insider Activity at RIT Capital Partners

In related news, insider Vikas Karlekar bought 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,005 ($25.43) per share, with a total value of £19,869.55 ($25,205.57). In related news, insider Cecilia McAnulty bought 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,969 ($24.98) per share, for a total transaction of £99,966.13 ($126,812.29). Also, insider Vikas Karlekar bought 991 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,005 ($25.43) per share, with a total value of £19,869.55 ($25,205.57). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,081 shares of company stock valued at $13,971,074. Corporate insiders own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

