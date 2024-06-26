Robert Chatwani Sells 14,799 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $772,063.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,890.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
