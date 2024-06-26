Robert Wares Purchases 50,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Robert Wares acquired 12,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$2,625.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$13,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 48,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$11,760.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Robert Wares purchased 2,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$490.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Robert Wares purchased 87,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$18,375.00.

Osisko Metals Stock Performance

CVE OM opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08. The company has a market cap of C$52.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.