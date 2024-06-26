Rohan Sivaram Sells 858 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $22,960.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 578,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,474,317.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rohan Sivaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Rohan Sivaram sold 21,045 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $672,598.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,512,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after buying an additional 94,405 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 18,649.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

