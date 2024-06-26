Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $176.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $172.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.06.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $158.06 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,436.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

