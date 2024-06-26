Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Down 6.4%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.63. 449,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 899,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Savara from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Savara Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 14,565,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,536,000 after purchasing an additional 332,706 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Savara by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,841,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,033,000 after acquiring an additional 26,613 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Savara by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Savara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 148,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Savara by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,563,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

