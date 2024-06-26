SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $7,422,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $192.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.65. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.17.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

