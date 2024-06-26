Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 159,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,598. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

