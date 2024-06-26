Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHM opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.19.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.