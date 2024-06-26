Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,128 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $849,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
SCHM stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,481. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
