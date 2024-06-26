Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SEA by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

SEA stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,483.80 and a beta of 1.53. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

