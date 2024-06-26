Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Lowered by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $188,834,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,572,000 after acquiring an additional 460,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,037,000 after acquiring an additional 447,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.15. 110,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.83. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

