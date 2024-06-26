Sean C. Flynn Sells 1,474 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Trading Down 2.8 %

Vericel stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,484.52 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 86.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 178.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VCEL

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.