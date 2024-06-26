Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $267.06 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,387.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.07 or 0.00612617 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00116697 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009344 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00038316 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00269087 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00045499 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00073134 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,572,835,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,544,841,031 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
