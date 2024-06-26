Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $267.06 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,387.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.07 or 0.00612617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00116697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00038316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00269087 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00045499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00073134 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,572,835,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,544,841,031 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

