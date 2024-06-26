Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.46.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $209.07 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

