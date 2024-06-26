Slate Grocery REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 4,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,909. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

