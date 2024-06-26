Slate Grocery REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 4,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,909. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

