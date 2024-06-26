SmartFi Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, SmartFi has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $2.66 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

SmartFi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

