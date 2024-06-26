Smog Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $170,457.75 (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Smog has a total market capitalization of $23.34 million and $170,457.75 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smog token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smog has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smog Profile

Smog launched on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.03041864 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $195,658.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

