Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar Sells 18,718 Shares

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar sold 18,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total transaction of C$75,220.15.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Solaris Resources stock opened at C$3.96 on Wednesday. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.61 and a 12-month high of C$6.62. The company has a market cap of C$597.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.80.

About Solaris Resources

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.