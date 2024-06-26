Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar Sells 18,718 Shares

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar sold 18,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total transaction of C$75,220.15.
Solaris Resources Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Solaris Resources stock opened at C$3.96 on Wednesday. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.61 and a 12-month high of C$6.62. The company has a market cap of C$597.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.80.
About Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
