Sondrel (LON:SND) Shares Down 14.3%

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report) was down 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 384,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,514,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Sondrel Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of £3.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50.

About Sondrel

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

