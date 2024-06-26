SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 2% Following Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.92. 3,238,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 42,967,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Specifically, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,665.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,476 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.87.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

