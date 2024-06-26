SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.49.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

