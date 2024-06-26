Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 322.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Standex International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Standex International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $161.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SXI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXI

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.