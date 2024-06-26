Status (SNT) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. Status has a market cap of $104.28 million and approximately $16.73 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,703.27 or 1.00204321 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001195 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00078884 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,481,391.5031114 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.027544 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $17,740,829.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

