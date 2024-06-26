Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) were up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 750,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,224,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

SMMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 99,744 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 63,168 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

