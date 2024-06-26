Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.06% of Suncor Energy worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

