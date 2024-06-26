Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08). 572,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,208,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

The firm has a market cap of £6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

