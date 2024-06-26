T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Position Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

