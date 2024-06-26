Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Purchases C$189,181.00 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,181.00.

Scott Shimek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Scott Shimek purchased 36,667 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,845.18.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Scott Shimek purchased 8,500 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,680.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 118,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.47. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$4.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.10). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of C$393.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1714964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TVE. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.98.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

