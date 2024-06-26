Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.89 and last traded at $41.04. Approximately 268,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,661,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Articles

