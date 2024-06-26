Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Teradata worth $498,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDC. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.