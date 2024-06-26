TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $104.26 million and $10.99 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00042168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011145 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,328,495 coins and its circulating supply is 5,751,710,576 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

