Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 2,869,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 23,247,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87.

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

