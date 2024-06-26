Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 0.6%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.80 and last traded at $184.10. 25,080,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 95,471,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.01.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $597.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.