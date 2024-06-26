The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,168,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Timken worth $494,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Timken by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Timken by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Timken by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

