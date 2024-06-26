The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Position Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,886,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 496,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.95% of Western Union worth $487,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

