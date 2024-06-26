Thomas M. Ross Sells 33,333 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $136,331.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MXCT opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 83.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Equities analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MaxCyte by 47,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MaxCyte by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MXCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MXCT

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.