tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Up 19%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) shares were up 19% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.98 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.95 ($0.08). Approximately 618,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 382,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of £23.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

