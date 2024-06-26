tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Up 19%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) shares were up 19% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.98 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.95 ($0.08). Approximately 618,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 382,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Research Report on tinyBuild
tinyBuild Stock Performance
About tinyBuild
tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than tinyBuild
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.