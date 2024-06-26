Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Tree Island Steel Stock Up 0.3 %

TSL stock opened at C$2.98 on Wednesday. Tree Island Steel has a fifty-two week low of C$2.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of C$56.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel will post 0.4381223 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

