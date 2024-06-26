TRON Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion and $288.35 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001260 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000696 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000667 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,221,744,468 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.