TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.59

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,727.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $992,919. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 108.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

