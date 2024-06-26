Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Cut by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Twilio by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.93. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,349 shares of company stock worth $3,120,046. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.