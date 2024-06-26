Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Dennis Cho Sells 234 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $11,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Dennis Cho sold 95 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $4,848.80.

On Thursday, June 6th, Dennis Cho sold 276 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $14,167.08.

Shares of TWST opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.78. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $55.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,881,000 after buying an additional 427,274 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,086,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

