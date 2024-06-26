Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Reduced by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,240 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up about 3.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.02. 89,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,078. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. HSBC raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

