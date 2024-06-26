Ultra Price Reaches $0.10 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Ultra has a total market cap of $38.96 million and $934,118.54 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Get Ultra alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,387.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.07 or 0.00612617 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00045499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00073134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10167897 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $961,859.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.