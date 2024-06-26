UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.170-7.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.17-7.49 EPS.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UNF stock traded up $19.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.78. 44,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,768. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.16. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $590.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.75.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 26,233 shares of company stock worth $4,094,682 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

