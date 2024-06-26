Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stake Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vale by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vale by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

NYSE:VALE opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

